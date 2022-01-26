A bitter chapter in Flavio’s life ends Briatore. The Genoa Court of Appeal has in fact acquitted the former Renault boss from the charge of tax evasion for the Force Blue affair, the yacht seized in 2010 off La Spezia. The initial accusation was that of having simulated a commercial rental activity that would have allowed the vessel to be used (owned by Autumn Sailing Limited, a company of the British Virgin Islands, and registered in a non-EU country) for recreational use in Italian territorial waters. from July 2006 to May 2010 without paying import VAT for 3.6 million euros.

It took six sentences, two of which by the Supreme Court (which has always imposed new processes, annulling the decisions of the Court of Appeal) to bring the matter to an end. Today the judges have the confiscation of the 3.6 million euros and the boat was lifted, the 78th largest in the world. However, it has already been auctioned to his friend Bernie Ecclestone for seven million euros, against an estimated value of 20 million. The attorney of the Cuneo manager has already announced his intention to apply for a substantial compensation At the state. Briatore, on the other hand, commented the story in a few words: “In May 2010 the Guardia di Finanza seized my boat and in the media around the world the news came out that I was a tax evader. Today, after 12 years and 6 trials, my innocence has finally been established. A real ordeal which fortunately ended“.