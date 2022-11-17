Genoa – The Court of Appeal of Genoa rejected the request made by Flavio Briatore to obtain 12 million from the State after the definitive acquittal for the Force Blue affair. The entrepreneur had been acquitted of all charges but before the final sentence the mega yacht had been seized and sold at auction for 6 million to Bernie Ecclestone. Her lawyers had argued, supported by a court report, that the value was 19 million. Hence the request for another 12.

The judges write “it is significant that the same brokers operating at an international level in the nautical sector who had abstractly estimated the price of a possible sale at 15 million euros (the price of 19 million euros was indicated only as the so-called market asking price, i.e. the price requested by the seller), then recommended – on the basis of the concrete characteristics of the vessel, of its not well-known brand and to be traced back to a shipyard that has ceased the activity, of the necessarily limited time to proceed with the judicial sale without incurring further losses, compared to a period normally employed of about 12-18 months – to fix a sale price not exceeding 7 million euros”. The lawyers di Briatore and the others will appeal to the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal of Genoa had acquitted Flavio Briatore and three other people “because the fact does not constitute a crime” last January. The entrepreneur was on trial on charges of tax evasion of over 3 million on VAT and for the charter business.The maxi yacht was seized in 2010, off the coast of La Spezia, while the manager was on board with Elisabetta Gregoraci and her son .