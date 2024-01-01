FT: the words of the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny about the deadlock at the front infuriated Zelensky

President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky was furious after the publication of an interview with the commander-in-chief of the country's Armed Forces (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny in The Economist magazine, where the general admitted the deadlock at the front. The Financial Times (FT) writes about this.

Until then, Zaluzhny had remained out of the media spotlight, with a few exceptions, notably a November interview with The Economist in which he said the situation had reached a stalemate—a taboo word in government circles that infuriated the president. Financial Times

The authors of the article added that neither Zelensky nor the military command want to be responsible for the massive conscription of Ukrainians to the front.

Valery Zaluzhny, in an article published in The Economist, spoke about the stalemate in the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, a level of technology has been reached that puts the Ukrainian military at a dead end, and only a sharp technological leap can change the situation.

Zelensky did not agree with this opinion. The New York Times later wrote that the conflict between the president and commander-in-chief signaled a rift between military and civil society in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader himself called the relationship with Zaluzhny working. He noted that Zaluzhny and the General Staff are responsible for the results at the front. According to him, there are many questions, including on the topic of a counteroffensive.

The split between Zelensky and Zaluzhny over responsibility for mobilization could lead to a change of power

The split between Zelensky and Zaluzhny due to attempts to shift responsibility to each other regarding the issue of mobilizing another 500 thousand people to the front could provoke a change of power in Ukraine and its transition to the military. This was stated by former intelligence officer of the US Armed Forces Tony Shaffer on air YouTube-Daniel Davis/Deep Dive channel.

If Zelensky is no longer liked, people understand that his actions are more and more divorced from reality, the military has a chance. I'm not saying that this will be a coup, I'm saying that the military may be the most competent force that can rule the country See also Obliging an embezzled employee to return 3 million dirhams to a company owner Tony Shaffer former US military intelligence officer

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Alexander Dubinsky, who is in a pre-trial detention center on suspicion of treason, expressed the opinion that the Ukrainian leadership fell into a trap because of the bill to tighten mobilization.

According to him, the authorities tried to shift responsibility for the conscription of citizens to the ranks of the Zaluzhny Armed Forces, but they themselves found themselves in a difficult situation, receiving a barrage of criticism not only from society, but even from situational partners.

In France they said that Zaluzhny publicly humiliated Zelensky

The leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said that Zaluzhny publicly humiliated Zelensky, accusing him of the failure of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Zelensky is facing a complete fiasco. His commander-in-chief, Zaluzhny, is now waging an open, cruel and public war against him. He held a briefing in Kyiv, attacking Zelensky for the complete failure of the counteroffensive Florian Filippo leader of the Patriots party

According to the politician, it was the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who demanded that Zelensky mobilize from 450 to 500 thousand people, and the Ukrainian leader was forced to comply and propose a bill on mobilization, which caused a strong public outcry and a lot of criticism of the authorities.

On December 19, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine asked him to mobilize another 450 thousand to 500 thousand people. However, on December 27, Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny denied these words, saying that the military command did not make such a request.

On December 25, the Ukrainian government submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on improving mobilization and military registration. According to the document, summonses will be sent, including in electronic form, even to citizens who have gone abroad. Persons liable for military service will be temporarily limited in their rights if they fail to appear at the military registration and enlistment office.

After a flurry of criticism, it became known that deputies of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine may send the bill for revision due to too strict rules, including restrictions on the rights of those liable for military service for violating conscription rules.