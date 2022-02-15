We are less than a week away from the anticipated release of Horizon Forbidden Westand according to all reviews (including ours), Guerrilla Games has once again given us a sensational experience that the owners of a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4 they must not be lost. As usual, Digital Foundry has launched its own technical analysis where they carefully examine every detail of this new proposal.

Horizon Forbidden West It obviously performs better Playstation 5, but how is its last generation version in terms of resolution and FPS? According Digital Foundry, on a standard PS4 the game runs at 1080p and 30FPS, while on PS4 Pro it’s dynamic 1800p resolution but still at 30FPS. Things change on new hardware Sonywhere Forbidden West It allows two different performance modes: Native 4K resolution and 30FPS, and Performance at dynamic resolution of 1800p and 60FPS.

In the case of PS4, Digital Foundry explain what Forbidden West does a better job keeping the FPS stable compared to Horizon Zero Dawn. In PS5whichever of the two modes you choose will give you favorable performance with almost no glitches.

The biggest differences between the two versions lie in the foliage and geometric density, but despite this, his version of PS4 is still impressive. Obviously, the best possible experience is found in a PS5but Digital Foundry He explains that even its last generation version will be an enjoyable experience for those who decide to play it there.

Horizon Forbidden West arrives at PS5 and PS4 next February 18.

Publisher’s note: It was to be expected that a first-party title from Sony would have an impeccable performance, in addition to the fact that we are talking about Guerrilla Games, a studio that has always shown its talent when it comes to optimizing games.

Via: Digital Foundry