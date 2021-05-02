Sometimes they appear scattered on the side of a container. Or they linger on shelves and boxes, forgotten, passed over by streaming. For many people, CDs and DVDs They are ancient history and they don’t know what to do with them. Even more disposable are the broken umbrellas, abandoned in the streets on rainy days.

But these objects are very valuable for two creators, who use them as raw material for their designs. So, began to receive them at the Mobile Green Points of the City, which now serve as a bridge with these entrepreneurs.

In order to Mora Verón, the CDs and DVDs are materials that can be transformed into artworks. He has done it before with pencils, worn markers, nails, and even broken headphones and keyboards. On your website, the plastic artist explains that she is looking for a way to “give a new life to what at first glance could be thought of as discard”.

The plastic artist Mora Verón in front of one of her work, made with discarded CDs.

The designer Romina Palma placeholder image it also aligns with that concept. And go in the fabric of discarded umbrellas an ideal material to make jackets, backpacks and hats.

The program “Mobile Green Points: a bridge with entrepreneurs”, launched by the City’s Environment Secretariat, brings together people like Mora or Romina with the materials they need. At the same time, it encourages the reuse of discarded objects that neighbors have in their homes and reduces the amount of waste.

The Mobile Green Points are vans that travel around the City. They receive disused electronic devices and now also CDs, DVDs and umbrellas.

The first action of the program is to receive disused CDs, DVDs and umbrellas, regardless of their status. The reception will take place Until May 26th in the Mobile Green Points that run through the City. The schedule with its location can be consulted in this link.

“We want to generate a bond between neighbors and entrepreneurs and, in this way, promote the circular economy. In this, the disused objects become an input and return to the productive circuit “, points out Eduardo Macchiavelli, the Secretary of the Environment of the City.

CDs: from music media to works of art

The plastic artist Mora Verón makes collages with discarded CDs.

It has been two years since Mora Verón paintings, sculptures and installations with CDs. She got them through campaigns that she promoted herself, from her studio in Palermo. “At the beginning I used the entire CD, mostly on murals. Later it occurred to me to cut them and work them, which allowed me to make smaller pieces”, Mora tells Clarion. And he explains that he uses the collage technique.

Before he had already collected other objects that people discard. “My axis is to recover material and I focused on plastics, because they are a problem for the environment,” he says.

At first, Mora Verón used the entire CDs. Then he began to cut them, creating small mosaics with them.

The plastic artist defines what she does as “supra-recycling”, because it reuses the objects and skips the recycling process. This implies that it does not use machines, neither electricity nor water and it does not pollute. “I take an object as it is, like a keyboard that doesn’t work anymore, and I give it a second life. I turn it into a work of art, with more economic and cultural value than it had before, “he says.

The works of the plastic artist Mora Verón with discarded CDs.

Now that the CD and DVD drive is reaching the entire City, he plans to do something on a larger scale. “My idea is teach the trade, because my technique can be applied to make a tray, a stool, another type of product. It is a project for job opportunities with inclusion and that is based on this entire circular economy, “says Mora.

The “umbrella hunters”

Romina Palma recovers the fabric from umbrellas to make clothes and backpacks.

Every time it rains and especially when there is a storm, broken umbrellas appear thrown in any corner. With loose or broken rods or a bent or broken cane they no longer protect against the rain. But the fabric is usually in good condition.

One stormy day three years ago, sustainable designer Romina Palma found a couple of those overturned umbrellas and it occurred to her that your fabric could serve as input for your Sewing Social Club.

The umbrellas “hunted” by Romina Palma ..

It was the birth of “the umbrella hunters”, as they called themselves with Dafna Nudelman, better known as “The crazy woman with the taper”. After research to find out what kind of garments could be made from umbrella cloth, they started a production of bags and backpacks. And, later, of hats, jackets for humans and pilots for dogs.

They got the umbrellas thanks to social media campaigns and now they offer the products through Instagram @clubsociadecostura. “Now we are going to have all the umbrellas,” Romina enthuses.

Umbrella fabric is ideal for making waterproof garments.

Romina, who is also a plastic artist and the daughter of sewing parents, has experience in using supplies that nobody wants. “The scraps of discarded fabrics they were our didactic material in the classes we gave at the Sewing Club. We made pencil cases and cushions “, he remembers. And he gives a definition:” We are the worms that we transform something that is not seen into something pretty“.

“We do an upcycling process, which is rework a product with a post-consumer material. Because recycling implies a chemical transformation, but we do it through sewing, “she explains.

From the umbrella, as detailed, the rods go to a plastic artist who uses metal for his works. And the Social Club of Sewing takes the textile. “It is a waterproof fabricand ideal for windbreakers and jackets. We separate the fabrics that are fine from those that are worn or torn. From two umbrellas comes a jacket. From a torn fabric, you make a hat or clothes for a dog, “explains Romina, who designs the prototypes. Her premise is to use as much of the textile as possible, so that there is no discard.

A jacket made with umbrella cloth.

In three years, the Social Sewing Club collected around 250 umbrellas. As of its reception in the Mobile Green Points, it is estimated that they will gather 200 per day. It is the necessary material to make 100 jackets with discarded objects that will now have a new opportunity.

Call for entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs interested in being part of the program must send a request to the Environmental Protection Agency, to the email [email protected] There they will have to indicate which materials they need to collect through the Mobile Green Points.

The required materials should not be part of existing recovery and management circuits. For more information, you can consult the website of the City Government.