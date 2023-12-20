Freedom of the press, the new law of the Meloni government. The secret until the trial

The government Melons cracks down in the press: from now on it will be It is forbidden to publish arrest records. Enrico's amendment It costs of Action was voted yesterday in the Chamber, with the consent of the entire majority and the former Third Pole, Renzi and Calenda they side with the executive. With this new law – we read in Repubblica – the act with which the judges formalize a precautionary measure, at the request of the prosecutors, can no longer be published in the newspapers. That's the whole arrest story in there, interrogations, wiretaps, searches, the names of those who end up inside and those who are only under investigation. It is the book of a court case with the account of the facts and evidence. Publishable so far. From now on secret until the trial. The “gag” becomes law. Judicial reporting loses its most important “paper”.

The powers of attorney become silent. Until the trial – continues Repubblica – everything will be secret. If Nordio's objective seemed to be a ban on publishing the interceptions, now the container becomes secret. He immediately takes a stand against, with very harsh words, the former anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho, now a member of the M5S, “because the precautionary measure is not based on guilt, but on clues”. So the presumption of innocence is protected. “Because you don't want to make it public that they exist corrupt people and members of the mafia bourgeoisie? This impedes the right to information guaranteed by the Constitution. It is the classist justice of the government Melons which brings Italy back to Middle Ages of rights“. M5S attempts an obstructionism, but the vice president Giorgio Mule closes the session in a flash. She is made, she is Costa can say: “she IS one norm of civility against judicial marketing“.

