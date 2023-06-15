President spoke at the opening of the 3rd ministerial meeting of the government; ministers will take stock of management over the last 6 months

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Thursday (June 15, 2023) at the 3rd ministerial meeting of his government that the moment is to fulfill and finalize the proposals made, and not promise new ones. “From now on we will be prohibited from having new ideas, we will have to fulfill what we have been able to propose so far”he said.

Among the projects promised to be concluded is the construction of new schools. “Each time a person asks for a school, I will say that we are going to do it”, said Lula. The president asked the Minister of Education, Camilo Santanato leave a reserve in the budget for these works.

In addition, the president has also proposed building a mathematics college in Rio de Janeiro, to receive students who have won prizes in mathematics olympiads.

“So that we can, at each Olympics, place 100 award-winning students in this mathematics school so that they can become specialists. In this country we need it. We’re going to start with 100, then it could be 200, 300, 400. I think it’s a dream that we’re going to realize for these kids who make a lot of effort to participate in the math olympics and the vast majority are poor kids from public schools”he said.

Lula also pointed out that the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) will be launched on July 2nd. The president explained that the name of the program will be the same because it is already consolidated. He also mentioned that the launches of the Luz Para Todos and Água Para Todos programs are pending.

“This meeting is based on the 2nd step of our government. Until now, we’ve been dealing with the organization of the ministries, we’ve been dealing with the budget fight, we’ve been trying to recover part of all the public policies that had been dismantled. In this government, we are even reassembling some dismantled policies, that part is already accomplished “he stated.

This is the government’s 3rd ministerial meeting and, according to Lula, the next one will only take place at the end of 2023. Each of the ministers will take stock of the actions taken in the first 6 months of the government and the prospects for the coming years.

The meeting is expected to last 6 hours. Government leaders in Congress, the House and the Senate will also have time to speak. Also participating in the meeting are the presidents of public banks and Petrobras.

With information from Brazil Agency.