“Sorry, Mom, if I still can’t bury you.” The advertising posters that began to appear a few weeks ago on the streets of Rome with this message were the first public shock of the drama experienced by thousands of families in the Italian capital: in some cases they have to wait up to three months to bury their loved ones.

The increase in deaths due to the pandemic has given the coup de grace to the Roman cemeteries, which for years dragged the problems common to many other services managed by the City Council of the Italian capital: lack of maintenance, infinite bureaucracy, inefficiency and galloping absenteeism among public officials. The mayor, Virginia Raggi, of the ‘anti-caste’ 5 Star Movement, announced in 2017 the construction of three new crematorium ovens and two cemeteries, but so far she has not fulfilled what was promised.

“My husband died on February 11 and his body is in a warehouse, in an unsealed coffin,” denounced Lorella, a woman in her 60s who participated in the demonstration organized by funeral homes in the center of Rome on 16 February. April. «I feel pain and anger. How do you explain a situation like this? At the rally, workers in the sector showed signs that read: ‘Excuse us if you don’t allow us to bury your loved ones’. Walter Fabozzi, who works in a funeral home, considered that it has “hit bottom” and threatened to carry the coffins to the Plaza del Campidoglio, in front of the City Hall of the Italian capital. “In the cemetery warehouses, which are full, there are almost 2,000 coffins.”

Andrea Romano, a member of parliament for the Democratic Party (center left), whose son died two months ago, has also denounced this painful situation. His body was cremated, but the family has not yet been given a date to inhume the ashes. «They do not even allow us to access the warehouse where they are stored. And the madness of all this is that we already have a grave, but it is not enough, because they cannot even organize the burial. It is an agony within an agony, “he criticized.

Ama, the municipal company in charge of the cemeteries of the Eternal City, justified the delay in this case because it is a “non-urgent” operation, as the body has already been cremated. He also recalled that, Since October, Rome has accumulated an excess of 5,000 deaths compared to the average for the same period in previous years. These are the effects of the second and third waves of the coronavirus pandemic, which was hardly affected during the first phase of the health crisis.

Raggi has already apologized to Romano and the other families for this painful situation, although he blames what happened on Ama. With its more than 7,000 employees and absenteeism of 20%, this municipal company has been in the spotlight for years due to its high costs and inefficiency, as evidenced by the terrible management of street cleaning and garbage treatment. Ama has even had to rent refrigerated containers, designed for the conservation of fish, to put the coffins inside and thus prevent the decomposition of the bodies.

They appeal to the courts



Despite the disaster, those responsible for the company not only have they not asked for forgiveness, but threaten to denounce the opposition parties, who appealed to the courts to intervene in the face of their poor management. The employers of the funeral homes also considered that there were signs of criminal behavior.

Giovanni Caciolli, secretary of the funeral home association, regretted that cremations that must wait up to 40 days. Even when families get fed up with the delays and decide to take the deceased to another location to be cremated and buried, the situation does not improve.

“You need an authorization signature which sometimes takes up to 50 days. But who is going to take a body then? It is an intolerable situation in which the City Council and Mistress blame each other»Caciolli denounced. These two institutions, which are basically one, thus fulfill the maxim that the writer Nicola Lagioa expresses in his novel ‘La città dei vivi’ (The city of the living): «Cynicism, in Rome, is the first life lesson”. For the dead, also the last.