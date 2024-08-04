Currently sponge Bob remains one of the Nicktoons classics that are still standing due to the popularity of the character, as others like Rugrats They have not been able to maintain themselves over time and when they try to have a revival it does not end up working. And in the case of the creation of the deceased Stephen Hillenburg There are things that have not come to light, including sketches and even recordings where the yellow character is heard saying things that should not be seen in the presence of children.

A user has discovered and posted an unedited audio recording of a classic episode of sponge Bobspecifically from episode 33a, “Shanghaied.” This recording reveals many outtakes, jokes not included in the final version, and some original lines that were altered before broadcast.

The clip, which lasts one hour and fourteen minutes, includes dialogues from Spongebob, Patrick, Squidward and the Flying Dutchman. Trivia includes humorous exchanges between takes, some swear words, and the origins of famous memes like “LEEDLE EEDLE EEDLE” from Patrick and the scene in the “perfume department.”

One of the most notable differences is in the first part of the episode, where originally sponge Bob mentions “Heaven had a baby!” and calamardo suggests climbing the “umbilical cord,” which was changed to “anchor rope” in the final version. Also, there is a deleted line where Patrick says, “I knew our suits weren’t skimpy enough,” in response to the Dutchman deciding to eat them.

Although one might think otherwise, the recording has been well received by fans, providing a fun and nostalgic look at the production of the show.

