Directed by Javier Fuentes-Leonthis Peruvian film enchanted thousands for its story of forbidden romance and the performances of famous national stars.

Peruvian cinema is full of true jewels. Recently, “The Heart of the Moon” left its mark on viewers for its plot with a “fantastic touch”, as specified by its director, Aldo Salvini. Of course, it is not the only film that has resorted to fiction to present an emotional story. To do this, we must go back to 2009, when the director Javier Fuentes-Leon premiered one of his most famous and award-winning feature films to date.

We refer to “Contracorriente”, a film shortlisted to represent Peru in the Oscar awards, in which we were introduced to a forbidden love between two men, behind the backs of a conservative society, and a woman waiting sweetly. Next, we tell you more details.

What is “Countercurrent” about?

“Miguel is a young fisherman from Cabo Blanco, a small town on the coast of Peru with deep-rooted traditions regarding death. He is married to Mariela, who is pregnant with their first child. But Miguel is having a secret romance with another man”, recites the synopsis shared by MUBI.

“Countercurrent” It is a kind of fanciful tale of a forbidden love between two men. Miguel and Mariela live in a fishing village on the Peruvian coast and are expecting their first child. Everything seems very happy and without major eventualities, until we meet Santiago, a foreign painter very interested in staying in the place.

The town is small and gossip runs through its streets very quickly. Thus, gossip says that Santiago has fallen in love with another man and that is the only thing that keeps him in Peru; however, everything is transformed when his sudden death shakes the quiet lives of the inhabitants. It is there when the plot leads the viewer to a story of magical realism full of drama, disappointment, but, above all, sincere love.

Where to see “Undercurrent”, full movie ONLINE FREE?

At the moment, “Countercurrent” It is not available on streaming platforms, at least from Peru. However, you can find the full movie and in HD through YouTube.

“Countercurrent” – distribution