ISIS wanted to kill former US President George W. Bush in Dallas, Texas. A member of the organization, based in Columbus, Ohio, flew to Dallas last November, shot a video of the former president’s home, and began recruiting “staff” to carry out his mission. The “killers” the man wanted to use were his compatriots who were supposed to have been smuggled into the US from Mexico. Forbes reports it citing some FBI sources, which discovered the plan thanks to two informants and surveillance on the WhatsApp account of the mind of the attack.

The man wanted to kill Bush, holding him responsible for the killing of many Iraqis and the destruction of Iraq in the 2003 US military invasion, adds Forbes. Entering the United States in 2020, the mastermind of the attack filed an asylum application that has not yet been evaluated by the American authorities. In November 2021, the man revealed to one of the undercover FBI informants that he wanted to kill Bush and asked him how he could obtain a “fake badge” of the police and federal authorities to carry out his mission, for which he wanted to do four more Iraqis enter the United States.