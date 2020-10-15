In a few days Kylie Jenner has been expelled from one of the magazine’s lists Forbes to be included in another. The publication removed the billionaire title from the youngest of the Kardashian clan sisters last week and accused her of inflating her figures because, as one of the analysts consulted warned: “Let’s not forget that the Kardashian-Jenners are in the entertainment business, and in the entertainment business everything must be inflated to attract attention. ”But now the same media considers her the highest paid celebrity.

Jenner, 22, has made $ 590 million (more than 520 million euros) in the last year, according to the magazine. Most of the benefits come from the sale of half of its cosmetics company for more than 540 million euros to the multinational Coty – owner of other brands such as OPI, Rimmel, GHD, Clairol or Covergirl – in November of last year. Despite ceasing to be the sole owner of the business, she and her employees still lead the creative team in both product development and communication initiatives.

In this way, Forbes take a step back in the accusations you posted in a harsh article titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies: Why She’s Not a Billionaire Anymore.” The text reduced the fortune of the Californian star from more than 1,000 to 900 million dollars. “Documents published by Coty – a publicly traded company – over the past six months reveal one of the family’s best-kept secrets: Jenner’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than that family that has gone years leading the cosmetics industry and the media, including Forbes”, Summarized the magazine, assuming part of the blame for elevating the 21-year-old who was named the richest young woman in the world.

After the publication, Coty lost 13% of its listing on the stock market last Friday. In addition, according to legal experts daily Daily Mail, this could lead to Jenner facing an investigation by the US Department of Justice. According to the publication, although they cannot prove that the documents presented by the family were false, they are convinced that Jenner’s entourage he misled them in the numbers. “Of course, white lies, omissions, and even outright fabrications are expected from the family that perfected (and later monetized) the concept of ‘famous for being famous,’ the outlet clarifies.

In short, it will not be the richest, but it will be the one that earns the most. He is followed by his brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West who has earned more than 150 million euros in the last year. The earnings of Kim Kardashian’s husband come in large part from her collaboration with the Adidas brand to design sneakers from the Yeezy line. This makes him the highest paid artist, even if it was not for his music, having published the album Jesus is King (Jesus is the king, in English), as part of his conversion to Christianity.

Behind the two members of the Kardashian clan there are several athletes: Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi, with earnings of between 92 and 140 million euros. The Swiss tennis player is thus positioned as the highest paid figure in the sport. The publication estimates that only with the prizes won throughout his career he has accumulated a fortune of 116 million euros. An amount that falls short if you talk about its total assets, which different media encrypt more than 803 million euros, since the bulk of its income comes from sponsorship contracts. Federer now faces costs of more than 18 million euros to decontaminate the land of a house that is being built on the shores of Lake Zurich and located in the town of Rapperswill-Jona.

On the other hand, Sofía Vergara remains the highest paid actress on television. The Colombian interpreter has earned 38 million euros in the last year. Both in his case and in that of the rest of the celebrities, Forbes warns that the set of the highest paid celebrities earned 200 million dollars less than in the previous list due to the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has forced the suspension of filming, events and matches, so the stars have seen their earnings decrease.