Sophia Vergara has been awarded the title of Forbes’ highest paid actress. Famous actress topped the list of highest-earning actresses in Forbes because of her work on the small screen. It is being told that Sophia has made it to number one this year, earning around 315 crores ($ 43 million). His brilliant innings and numerous ad deals have made him reach this stage in the television career. Talking about the second highest earning actress, she is none other than Angelina Jolie. It is said that this year he has earned this place in this list for himself by earning about 256 crores ($ 35 million). It is being told that a large part of his earnings have come from ‘The Eternals’. After this, when talking about the third superheroine, she is ‘Wonder Woman’ actress Gal Gadot. Gal Gadot earned around Rs 227 crore ($ 31 million) in the early stages of his film career this year, including some OTT content. According to the report, the release of films in theaters due to Corona has increased the earnings of TV stars. Melissa McCarthy and Meryl Streep are at number four and five on this list. While Melissa McCarthy has earned Rs 183 crore ($ 25 million), Meryl Streep has earned Rs 175 crore ($ 24 million). ‘A Quiet Place’ actress Amelie Blunt is at number six in this list, having grossed about 165 crores ($ 22.5 million). It is followed by Nicole Kidman, who has earned around 161 crores ($ 22 million) this year. Names like Elle Pompio ($ 19 million), Elizabet Moss ($ 16 million), Viola Davis ($ 5.5 million) figure in the top 10 list. No Indian actress is included in this list.