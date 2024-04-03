Click below to read the ranking of the 10 richest men in the world and in Italy

Forbes ranking, there are 265 new billionaires in the world

There have been no major upheavals in the Forbes rankingthe one that certifies i richest in the world. The record remains firmly in Bernard's hands ArnaultCEO of LVMH, who confirms himself as the Scrooge of Scrooges with 233 billion dollars. Billionaires are 2,781 and in Italy the primacy goes to Giovanni Ferrerohis fortune is estimated at 43.8 billion and in the general classification, occupies 26th place.

The second Italian is the financier Andrea Pignataro with 27.5 billion (65th in the global ranking), followed by Giorgio Armani with 11.3 billion (177th in the world). Behind Arnault in the general classification there is a head-to-head. Second position belongs to Elon Musk (Tesla, Space X) with 195 billion, ahead of Jeff Bezos (Amazon) with 194. In fourth place in the rankings is Mark Zuckerberg (Meta) with 177 billion and Larry in fifth Ellison (Oracle) with 141.

Taylor Swift with 1.1 billion dollars in assets it is entry into the billionaire rankings of Forbes of 2024. It is the first musician to enter the charts thanks to earnings coming exclusively from music production. In total, there are 265 new billionaires in the ranking.