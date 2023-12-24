Brazilian edition of the magazine listed singer and influencer Jojo Todynho as a highlight in the “Influencers and gamers” category

The Brazilian edition of the magazine Forbes released on Saturday (Dec 23, 2023) its annual list “Forbes Under 30″. The publication highlights influential personalities under the age of 30 in 15 different categories.

Singer and influencer Jojo Todynho was featured in the “Influencers and gamers” category. Her Instagram profile has around 29 million followers. “This cover is a record of gratitude! It's a record of a lot of emotion, of all the good things that happen in my life. You are part of this, thank you!”wrote Jojo in his profile on Instagram.

Singer and composer Matuê was the highlight of the “Music and literature” category. In 2023, he won the award for best Brazilian artist at the MTV Europe Music Awards and was the 1st Brazilian rapper to reach 3 billion reproductions on Spotify.

In the “Finance” category, the highlight was Juliana Furtado Hadad, partner at fintech Stark Bank. In the “Social entrepreneurship and third sector” category, indigenous activist Txai Suruí was the highlight.

Read the highlights of the other categories: