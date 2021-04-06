According to the report of Forbes Posted last Tuesday, Kim kardashian he has a fortune of 1 trillion dollars. Credits for her achievement are due to her major businesses, such as her makeup company KKW and your clothing brand Skims.

In October, the businesswoman reported 780 million, so she now has a place on the billionaires list. The magazine said Kim’s wealth was determined using stock prices and the exchange rate on March 5 of this year.

Also, its make-up brand KKW generates around 100 million annually since its launch in 2017. The magazine mentioned that the older sister of the Kardashian raises 10 million dollars per year.

Kim is not the only one with great wealth, as her younger sister Kylie was the first to acquire millionaire amounts thanks to her makeup empire Kylie cosmetics. The minor was the cover of Forbes in March 2019. Not only do they belong to the millionaires club, but their ex-husband Kanye West is also on the list.

In 2011 it was the first time she was mentioned by the magazine, at this time she generated 6.6 million, just below Barack Obama and above Ashton Kutcher.

