Forbes magazine has released the list of the most expensive actors of this year i.e. 2020. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has won the list of The Highest-Paid Actors Of 2020. Akshay Kumar is the only Indian star to be included in the list of the top 10 highest-grossing actors of the world by 2020, with a total of $ 48.5 million. Akshay Kumar is at number six in this list.

No other Indian actor is included in the top-10. Let us know that most of the income of Akshay Kumar has come from the advertisement of the product and the brand. This list has been released keeping in mind the earnings between June 1, 2019 and June 1, 2020. Wrestler-turned-film star Dwayne Johnson topped the list for the second year, grossing $ 87.5 million. Johnson is also known by his ring name The Rock.

Here are the top 6 highest-grossing actors in the list of 2020-

1. Dwayne Johnson

2.Ryan Reynolds

3. Mark Wahlberg

4. Ben Afflack

5. Win Diesel

6. Akshay Kumar

Please tell that even before this, Akshay Kumar has registered his name in this list many times.