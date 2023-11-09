The Ukrainian Air Force (AF) began to use the restored Mi-24R radiation, chemical and biological reconnaissance helicopter, which was previously used during the liquidation of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP). A magazine columnist reported this on November 7 Forbes David Ax.

According to the publication, the Ukrainian army had approximately 35 combat helicopters in reserve at the start of the special military operation (SVO). The Forbes journalist emphasized the high intensity of hostilities in the special operation zone and the serious losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as a result of which the leadership of the Kyiv regime was forced to ask for additional vehicles, he added. This, according to Ax, provides an explanation for why the Ukrainian military began using Chernobyl helicopters.

“Somewhere in the last 22 months, Ukrainian specialists pulled out of storage and restored one of the rarest and strangest Hind variants ever to exist: the Hind-G1 (NATO codification) radiological reconnaissance helicopter,” – noted the observer.

The publication clarified that they noticed the appearance of the Ukrainian Mi-24R in the military arena in a previously published video on the Internet. In 2022, as Forbes writes, the Mi-24R and other unflyable equipment were in storage. The observer admitted that Kyiv had restored the Mi-24R as an attack helicopter.

The twin-engine Mi-24R (Hind-G1) is a 1976 Hind-E attack helicopter with additional equipment to detect radiation in the air and soil. This is a reconnaissance helicopter. Instead of anti-tank missile systems, the four-seat Hind-G1 helicopter (two crew in a double cabin and two in the cabin) has air intakes, claws for digging soil and equipment for analyzing samples. It retained the nose machine gun and underwing rocket pods.

Earlier, on September 30, it was reported that the Ukrainian army used chemical munitions when shelling positions of the Russian Armed Forces near Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Such shells have already been repeatedly used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Volnovakha, Mariupol, Ugledar, Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut).

On September 22, the Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin warned that the United States and its allies have given Ukraine carte blanche to carry out any provocations, including with chemical weapons.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.