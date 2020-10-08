Forbes has released the list of Top 100 Richest Indians of the year 2020. Many new names have also been added to this list. The Top 100 has added assets of $ 517.5 billion, a 14 per cent increase over the total wealth of those included in the previous year’s list. The first number includes Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. He has assets of $ 88.7 billion.

Gautam Adani is second in the Forbes list with a net worth of $ 25.2 billion. The third number includes the name of Shiva Nadar. He has assets of $ 20.4 billion. At number four is Radhakishan Damani, owner of D Mart. He has assets of $ 15.4 billion. The fifth place includes the name of Hinduja Brothers. He has assets of $ 12.8 billion. At number six is ​​Cyrus Poonawala with assets of $ 11.5 billion.

Pallonji Mistry is on the seventh position, having assets of $ 11.4 billion. At number eight is Uday Kotak with assets of $ 11.3 billion. While Godrej Family has got the number nine position. His wealth is 11 billion dollars. Lakshmi Mittal is in the tenth number. He has assets of $ 10.3 billion.

Forbes India Top 10 List 2020

Industrialist Net worth Mukesh Ambani 88.7 billion dollars Gautam Adani 25.2 billion dollars Shiv Nadar 20.4 billion dollars Radhakrishna Damani and Family 15.4 billion dollars Hinduja Brothers 12.8 billion dollars Cyrus Poonawala 11.5 billion dollars Paleanji mistry 11.4 billion dollars Uday Kotak 11.3 billion dollars Godrej Family 11 billion dollars Lakshmi Mittal 10.3 billion dollars

