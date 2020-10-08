Forbes has released the list of Top 100 Richest Indians of the year 2020. Many new names have also been added to this list. The Top 100 has added assets of $ 517.5 billion, a 14 per cent increase over the total wealth of those included in the previous year’s list. The first number includes Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries. He has assets of $ 88.7 billion.
Gautam Adani is second in the Forbes list with a net worth of $ 25.2 billion. The third number includes the name of Shiva Nadar. He has assets of $ 20.4 billion. At number four is Radhakishan Damani, owner of D Mart. He has assets of $ 15.4 billion. The fifth place includes the name of Hinduja Brothers. He has assets of $ 12.8 billion. At number six is Cyrus Poonawala with assets of $ 11.5 billion.
Also read: Mukesh Ambani earned 90 crore rupees every hour in lockdown, know how much property has become
Pallonji Mistry is on the seventh position, having assets of $ 11.4 billion. At number eight is Uday Kotak with assets of $ 11.3 billion. While Godrej Family has got the number nine position. His wealth is 11 billion dollars. Lakshmi Mittal is in the tenth number. He has assets of $ 10.3 billion.
Also read: These are the new faces in the list of top 100 richest Indians
Forbes India Top 10 List 2020
|Industrialist
|Net worth
|Mukesh Ambani
|88.7 billion dollars
|Gautam Adani
|25.2 billion dollars
|Shiv Nadar
|20.4 billion dollars
|Radhakrishna Damani and Family
|15.4 billion dollars
|Hinduja Brothers
|12.8 billion dollars
|Cyrus Poonawala
|11.5 billion dollars
|Paleanji mistry
|11.4 billion dollars
|Uday Kotak
|11.3 billion dollars
|Godrej Family
|11 billion dollars
|Lakshmi Mittal
|10.3 billion dollars
See the full list here https://www.forbesindia.com/lists/india-rich-list-2020/1877/all
.
Leave a Reply