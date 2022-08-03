Media company withdrew from going public via Spac; value and schedule of the new negotiations were not disclosed

Forbes announced on Tuesday (2.Aug.2022) the sale of its business and the hiring of Citigroup to manage the process. In June, the media giant withdrew from going public through a company created by sponsors, called Spac (Special Purpose Acquisition Company).

“There were a lot of stakeholders, so we went ahead with a formal sales process and Citigroup was hired to manage that process.,” a spokesperson for Forbes told the newspaper. New York Times.

The value and schedule of the operation were not disclosed by the company. according to New York TimesForbes is asking for a minimum of $630 million.

According to an offering document prepared by Citi, to which the American newspaper had access, the media company recorded revenue of more than US$ 200 million in 2021. Profits exceeded US$ 40 million.

Forbes pulled out of a $630 million deal with the former Point72Jonathan Lin, led by Special Purpose Acquisition Company Magnum Opus to become public.

The decision came after the US Securities and Exchange Commission proposed new rules for the process, given the escalation of operations of this type during the pandemic.