Forbes presented a list of the 10 most unprofitable enterprises in Russia on November 21, rating headed VTB Bank, whose loss in 2022 amounted to 612.6 billion rubles.

The publication included operating companies and legal entities registered in the country in the top 10. According to journalists, VTB’s net profit in 2021 amounted to 327.4 billion rubles.

As VTB noted, the company suffered from the implementation of geopolitical risks more than other banks in Russia. The main factors of unprofitability include: an open currency position, losses from the disposal of subsidiaries, as well as the creation of emergency reserves for loans.

Alfa Bank took second place. Its net profit in 2021 amounted to 136.6 billion rubles, and the loss in 2022 reached 117.1 billion rubles. The magazine notes that this is the bank’s first loss since 2009 and a record in its history. At the same time, Alfa Bank returned to positive results this year, earning a net profit of 85.8 billion rubles.

The top three were closed by the general contractor for the construction of facilities for Gazprom – Gazpromstroy. So, in 2021 the company lost 77.6 billion rubles. At the same time, in 2021, the holding’s net profit amounted to 77.5 billion rubles.

Earlier, on October 5, according to Forbes, the list of Russia’s largest companies by net profit for 2022 was topped by Gazprom – the gas company earned 1,311.6 billion rubles. Meanwhile, in the field of metallurgy, Norilsk Nickel took the highest position, and in the field of finance – Sberbank.