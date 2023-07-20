How much are F1 and the teams worth?

Formula 1, as told several times, is experiencing a real golden age and is attracting the attention of financial analysts as well as sponsors. It is therefore not surprising that a magazine such as Forbes has dedicated today a long analysis of the sensational increase in economic value of the entire Circus. Two negotiations highlighted by way of example by the American magazine. It starts with Sauber, which in 2021 was about to be sold to Andretti Motorsport for $350 million, only to be sold to Audi 15 months later, with a valuation of $650 million. We continue with Alpine, valued at $900 million just a month ago in the sale of shares to Red Bird and Otro Capital, but which would already be worth $1.4 billion now.

The current value of the teams would be $1.88 billiona staggering 276% increase from 2019, the date of the last analysis by Forbes. According to the analysts of the newspaper, the earnings were driven by the introduction of the budget cap, by the regulatory changes, by the popularity given by the Drive to Survive series, as well as by the news on the calendar that caused a surge in television audiences.

The world of Formula 1 has thus changed rapidly in a short time: “Back-of-the-grid teams now need to reach around 50 million in sponsorship income to cover the cost cap“, an indiscretion that makes us understand why – even recently – Andretti knocked on the doors of the stables for a possible acquisition, finding them double-barred.

As recently as three weeks ago, the site specialized in sports business Sporty he had quantified the value of each individual team. It is interesting to compare the two tables, the one produced by Sporty and that of Forbes:

Team Forbes Sportico.com Ferrari 3.9 3.1 Mercedes 3.8 2.7 Red Bull 2.6 2.4 McLaren 2.2 1.5 Alpine 1.4 1 Aston Martin 1.3 1.1 Alpha Tauri 1.1 0.9 Alfa Romeo 0.9 0.8 Haas 0.78 0.71 Williams 0.72 0.79

NB Values ​​expressed in billions of dollars

Ferrari always leading

In the lead there is always Ferrari, which has reached a valuation of 3.9 billion dollars (+189% compared to 2019), by a hair’s breadth ahead of Mercedes, which reaches 3.8 billion dollars (+274% compared to 2019). Third place for the current rulers of the championship, or Red Bull, 2.6 billion dollars.

The biggest swings between the Forbes and Sportico.com ratings are those of Ferrari, Mercedes and Alpine. Variation also for the Cinderella of the Circus, given that for Forbes it’s Williams – and not Haas – the least expensive team on the starting grid.