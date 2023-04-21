Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Since the start of the Ukraine war, several Russian oligarchs have been subject to Western sanctions as Putin confidants. (Iconic image) © Ramil Sitdikov/AFP

The West is not only imposing sanctions on the Russian state, but also on businessmen close to Putin. Despite this, there are more Russian billionaires.

Frankfurt – Since the beginning of the Ukraine warWestern countries impose sanctions against Russia. The punitive measures are intended to halt Russia’s war of aggression against its neighbor, drain the resources of the Russian war machine and strain Russia’s economy. The Western sanctions also affect Russian oligarchs, who are in power Wladimir Putin close. Nevertheless, there are still more billionaires among them, like the US magazine forbes stated.

Ukraine war: There are more Russian billionaires despite western sanctions

The Russian edition of the magazine released the 2023 statistics on the number of billionaires in the world on Wednesday (April 19). For the second time in a row, both the number and the total assets of all billionaires have fallen. Overall, there are 2,640 business people, 28 fewer billionaires compared to 2022. According to the magazine, they lost a total of $500 billion in wealth. Now the total wealth of the world’s billionaires is probably $12.2 trillion.

For Russian billionaires, both stats seem to be going up significantly. In the global list there are noisy forbes with 110 people, 22 more Russian billionaires compared to 2022. The number could have been as high as 115, but five Russian billionaires have given up their Russian citizenship, as the magazine described. The total wealth of Russian billionaires recorded a significant increase, increasing from $353 billion to $505 billion.

Russian oligarchs: Melnichenko richest Russian billionaire

At the top of the list of Russian billionaires is Andriy Melnichenko with a fortune of $25.2 billion. This puts the founder of the fertilizer manufacturer EuroChem in 58th place worldwide. Western sanctions were also imposed on him. He was accused of being a close confidante of the Kremlin boss.

Opposite the British newspaper TheTimes however, he disagreed with this view. A spokesman said Melnichenko had never had close contact or had a direct meeting with Putin. As a leading Russian businessman, he only attended meetings attended by the Russian President. In addition, the Russian state had never helped Melnichenko to gain any advantages. Because of the sanctions, the oligarch had transferred his EuroChem stake to his wife. (bb)