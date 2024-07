“The Boss” is now part of the billionaires’ club: Forbes magazine estimates the fortune of US rock legend Bruce Springsteen at $1.1 billion (around €1.01 billion). The singer of “Born in the USA” and “Dancing in the Dark” has amassed a considerable fortune, the magazine reported on Friday. The sale of his song rights to Sony in 2021 for an estimated $500 million is likely to have contributed significantly to this.