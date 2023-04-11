Journalist Kenneth Rapoza said on April 11 that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could be next in line to fall out of the US geopolitical orbit. He wrote about it in an article for Forbes.

“It all started with Saudi Arabia. During a visit to Riyadh last July, President Biden received a cool, if not cold, welcome. Then the Saudis chose China as an intermediary in their rapprochement with Iran <...> Next comes the United Arab Emirates, ”the author wrote.

Rapoza noted that the UAE, like Saudi Arabia, followed the example of the United States, but for now, Abu Dhabi will act in the collective interests of the Emirates.

Last summer, US leader Joe Biden reportedly invited UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed to come to Washington. According to the journalist, the fact that the visit has not yet taken place indicates the difficulties in relations between the UAE and the United States.

“For developing country observers, one need only look at the failure of the US to enforce its sanctions against Russia as a key indicator. The UAE serves as one example of a general “withdrawal” from Western leadership,” Rapoza recalled.

At the same time, as the journalist pointed out, the US Deputy Secretary of the Treasury has already complained about the UAE in light of “poor enforcement of sanctions.” However, even if Washington imposed any sanctions, the country would ignore any restrictions.

The article emphasizes that the UAE is an important partner for the United States both in trade and economic terms and in the sphere of political influence. Because the country is the world’s fourth largest US military supplies. In 2020, the capital of the UAE accounted for about $45 billion in investment flows to the United States.

The deterioration of relations between the UAE and the United States “is fraught with negative consequences,” the journalist summed up.

Earlier, on March 1, the Financial Times reported that diplomats from the European Union and the United States have made visits to the UAE in recent weeks to put pressure on local authorities to stop the re-export of critical electronic components to Russia.

On February 3, Washington demanded that Abu Dhabi stop exporting goods to Russia. The US position stems from the fact that such trade ties support the Russian budget, provide the Kremlin with funds and “obstruct efforts to contain Moscow.”