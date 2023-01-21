Pro-Lula and pro-government profile encourages campaign to overthrow Defense Minister José Múcio Monteiro

The Minister of Defense, José Múcio, became one of the most commented subjects this Friday (20.jan.2023) on Twitter. The Psol Congressman Glauber Braga and Internet users promoted the phrase on their profiles on the social network “Out Mucio”calling for his departure from the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Around 20:00 (Brasília time), “Out Mucio” was in 6th position among the most commented terms in Brazil, with more than 4,700 posts in favor of Múcio’s departure. Some of the messages classify the minister as “spokesperson and lawyer for the military”.

The request for Múcio to leave the Lula government takes place on the same day that he, the president and the military commanders held a meeting at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, as anticipated by the Power360on January 17.

Múcio was responsible for organizing this meeting. The objective: to bring together Lula from the military after the acts of extremists who destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers on January 8th.

On Thursday (19.jan), the eve of the meeting, Lula decided to invite Josué Gomes, president of Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo), and businessmen (read here who participated). There was an awkwardness and awkwardness among the military.

The military’s assessment is that the PT used the meeting, considered delicate, to honor the friend and son of José Alencar (1931-2011), vice president in Lula’s first two terms. On Monday (Jan 16), the Fiesp assembly approved Josué’s removal from the entity’s command.

In addition to the strangeness caused by the presence of businessmen, another issue also served to embarrass Múcio. Members of the Planalto Palace and the Ministry of Justice leaked information to press vehicles with the power to cause a negative perception of the military. Read more below:

19.jan.2023 – the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo made a report on a report prepared during the government transition that says that at least 8 military personnel assigned to the Presidency of the Republic and the GSI participated in acts against Lula’s election in front of the Army HQ in Brasília; 2 of the military men mentioned were dismissed by Lula. THE Power360 confirmed the content of the document;

– the newspaper made a report on a report prepared during the government transition that says that at least 8 military personnel assigned to the Presidency of the Republic and the GSI participated in acts against Lula’s election in front of the Army HQ in Brasília; 2 of the military men mentioned were dismissed by Lula. THE confirmed the content of the document; 20.jan.2023 – a magazine Look published messages that indicate that the GSI (Institutional Security Office) minimized the risks of the acts of January 8th. According to conversations obtained by the vehicle, the cabinet did not give orders to prevent the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

The leaks are part of a campaign by PT members against José Múcio.

The minister has been under pressure from the top leadership of the PT, from inside and outside the government.

In addition, he is also criticized by the minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes. The magistrate has already told Lula that he considers Múcio unfit for the position, and weakened by the speech by the former Minister of the Civil House, José Dirceu, who blamed the military for the acts of vandalism on January 8.

In the assessment of the military, Dirceu would be a spokesperson for the PT’s left wing.

“OUT MUCIO” ON THE NETWORKS

the federal deputy Glauber Braga (Psol-RJ) published a speech by Múcio to journalists on his Twitter profile. Then he asked “Out Mucio”.

“Journalist: ‘Do you regret having classified the camps as democratic?’ José Múcio, Defense Minister: ‘No, I don’t regret it because I came to negotiate. I couldn’t negotiate with you and a priori create a pre-judgment. I don’t regret it’. OUT MUCIO”, wrote the deputy.

Read below some of the messages against Múcio posted by internet users: