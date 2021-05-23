After a three-year hiatus, Twitter has reopened its account verification program, or what is known as the blue verification of accounts.

Accounts can now submit and submit their requests individually to obtain the blue verification mark to add more reliability and credibility to their accounts on the platform.

But before that, Twitter published notes and rules that everyone who wants the blue flag must abide by or previously provided in their accounts, according to the Arab Portal for Technical News.

Eligible accounts

To obtain the blue mark, your Twitter account must be within one of the six categories, most notably official government workers, well-known companies, brands and organizations. News organizations and journalists, including individual accounts.

In addition to these categories, activists and other influencers can get the mark, and this includes individual accounts of digital creators who actively use Twitter to spread awareness, share information, and motivate community members about an issue.

How to apply

As for the mechanism for submitting the request to Twitter, it is individually, and the option to request submission in the coming weeks will appear to everyone under the Account Settings tab in the mobile application and in the web version.

After submitting the request, Twitter will send a response via email within a few days.

How will Twitter be achieved

Whereas, Twitter will use a mixture of internal signals to assess the credibility of the account when submitting the request for a blue flag, such as: followers and the number of interactions.

Also, the company will have the right to reject or cancel requests to obtain the blue mark from any accounts that do not meet the required criteria, such as: automatic activity of the interaction or the non-real.

Qualifications for obtaining the mark

In addition, the account must contain a real username and photo, and the account must have a confirmed email address and phone number.

The user must have logged into the account in the past six months, and the account should not have been banned for 12 hours or 7 days due to violating the platform’s laws in the past six months, with any appeals accepted from this consideration excluded.

Ordinary user

If you are a regular user, it will be difficult to include the blue tick in your account, unless you somehow manage to gather a large number of followers on the platform, or be a known expert in your field.

Cases of removing the blue tick

Twitter warns that accounts that constantly violate usage policies will face punitive actions and may lose the blue verification mark, but removing it based on repeated violations will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and not automatically, but it may automatically remove the blue flag from accounts that are found to be in violation. Strongly or repeatedly laws the platform.