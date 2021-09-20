It is not normal for a newcomer director to direct a Bond film, but the almighty Albert R. Broccoli (1909 – 1986), creator and producer of the series decided to entrust ‘For Your Eyes Only’ to a newcomer, John Glen. But this had a trick.

John Glen (Sunbury-on-Thames, England, May 15, 1932) began in the film industry as a messenger in 1945. By the end of the decade he was already an effective sound and visual effects editor under the legendary Alexander Korda in Shepperton Studios, in movies like ‘The Third Man’. From there he became editor of the BBC documentary series ‘Chemistry for Six Forms’ in 1961, and his debut as director of an episode in the television series ‘Man in a Suitcase’.

During the 1960s and 1970s, Glen worked as a second unit film editor and director, working on such films as ‘Superman’ (1978) and ‘The Wild Geese’ (1978). As an editor he was hired for three James Bond films: ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ (1969), ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977) and ‘Moonraker’ (1979). It is after this when Broccoli makes him the official director of the saga, directing ‘Only for your eyes’ (1981),’ Octopussy ‘(1983),’ Panorama to kill ‘(1985),’ 007. High tension ‘(1987) and’ License to kill ‘(1989). After Bond, Glen directs films such as ‘Christopher Columbus, the discovery’ or ‘In the spotlight’. In 2001 he published his memoirs, entitled ‘For My Eyes Only’.

The directors of the previous Bond, Terence Young, Guy Hamilton, Lewis Gilbert and Peter Hunt were already too expensive and John Glen was promoted from his functions of film editor to director. ‘For Your Eyes Only’ was the 12th film in the official James Bond saga. Really ‘For your eyes only’ was going to be the film that would follow ‘Octopussy’ in Broccoli’s production plan, but since it still had script adjustments and other aspects pending, it was decided that ‘For your eyes only’, with a lower budget, it was shot earlier. It was written by Richard Maibaum and Michael G. Wilson, based on two short stories by Ian Fleming, ‘For Your Eyes Only’ and ‘Risico,’ and Glen brought in much of his directing team from the second unit of ‘The Spy. Who Loved Me ‘and’ Moonraker ‘, including cinematographer Alan Hume. Again with Roger Moore, who was the agent licensed to kill at the time, the cast also included France’s Carole Bouquet as Bond girl, and the Israeli singer and “Fiddler on the Roof” star, Topol. The actor Bernard Lee who had played M until then died of cancer shortly before filming began and Broccoli did not want any new actor to play the character, and the script was rewritten to justify that M was on vacation.

Here Bond is sent to retrieve a communication device, known as ATAC (Automatic Attack Targeting Communicator, the system used by the Ministry of Defense to coordinate the Royal Navy’s fleet of Polaris submarines), which went down with a spy ship. British. Bond must hurry, as the Russians are also interested in this device. On his travels, he also meets Melina Havelock, whose parents were brutally murdered. Bond also meets Aristotle Kristatos and Milos Colombo. Each of them accuses the other of having ties to the Russians. Bond must team up with Melina, figure out who the true ally is, and find the ATAC before it’s too late. The film was shot between Greece, Italy and England (although some scenes are set in Spain), while the underwater images were shot in The Bahamas. Scottish pop star Sheena Easton performed the title track, which would be nominated for both an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

“For Your Eyes Only” opens in England on June 24, 1981 and in the United States two days later. In Spain it does so on December 12 of the same year. The movie cost $ 28 million and grossed more than $ 50.