The Last of Us is on the lips of many due to the launch of its series on HBO, and so that players can learn more about its characters and its world, it is now on sale on the PlayStation Store.

Yes, one of Naughty Dog’s most recognized titles is discounted and applies from February 8 to 15. So it is worth taking advantage of it to get it, but it should be noted that the discount varies between presentations.

That is how The Last of Us Part II for PS5 it costs only $46.69 dollars (MX$876.91), which implies that it is discounted by 29%.

One discount available is The Last of Us Part I Digital Deluxe Edition with 25% and that is why at the moment it is worth $59.99 dollars (MX$1 thousand 126.71).

Another offer that can be taken advantage of is The Last of Us Part Remastered for PS4 for $9.99 dollars (MS$187.63), a significant reduction of 50%.

Fountain: Sony.

This last offer is irresistible for players and surely many will take it into account. In addition to these discounts The Las of Us in the PlayStation Store there is a new chapter of ‘Building The Last of Us’.

It looks at the development process behind the game from the point of view of its developers and the producers who adapted it as a series on HBO. The topic to be discussed is the creation of Bill’s Town and Boston QZ in the game and in the series.

The world of The Last of Us can be unforgiving but beautiful. The creators of Naughty Dog and HBO share information about the construction of the Boston quarantine zone and the city of Bill for the game and the series. https://t.co/OTp6TxHTPe pic.twitter.com/PwjS8x3Xt7 – PlayStation Latam (@PlayStation_LA) February 8, 2023

How long is the game of The Last of Us?

In view of the fact that the game of The Last of Us It is on sale in the PlayStation Store, it is worth knowing how long it lasts. This depends on how much the player wants to exploit it.

If you only want to complete the main story, you need to invest 15 hours. In the case of completing the secondary missions, we are talking about 17 and a half hours, more or less. However, those who want 100% must invest around 22 hours.

Fountain: Sony.

There is no shortage of those who want to finish the game with all styles and in this case we are talking about 16 and a half hours. It is necessary to point out that the times mentioned before do not contemplate the expansion of the game, which is known as The Last of Us: Left Behind.

In the case of this, then they must add two to three more hours to what was mentioned before. As you can see, this title offers a decent duration and you have to take advantage of it to get it.

In the case of this, then they must add two to three more hours to what was mentioned before. As you can see, this title offers a decent duration and you have to take advantage of it to get it.