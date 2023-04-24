They met at airports, unaware that they were sisters adopted by two different families. The incredible story of two women

Today we want to tell you an incredible story, which in the last few hours has been around the world through social networks. The protagonists are two womenSharia Ritchkin and Tammy Holloway.

They have worked together for a long time, meeting between airports and offices. But the two pilots had no idea that there was an even deeper bond between them. One day, they have found out they were sistersseparated at birth.

Shari was adopted three days after being born and soon after her little sister also found a family. Fate, however, decided to make them meet again, making them both choose same passionit same job.

Una became a pilot of the Spirit Airlineswhile the other of the United Airlines airline.

How did the two women find out they were sisters?

But how did they know they were sisters? It happened when Shari’s parents passed away. She has found out she was adopted and from that moment I started digging into his past.

The pilot discovered she had a sister and started looking for her everywhere, until a friend informed her that she lived right in Los Angeles. Shortly after came the incredible discovery of her, she was an aircraft pilot and yes they were met many times already.

The more we investigated our lives, the more we discovered that we were so close without knowing it. Our birth mother had worked in the airline industry for 30 years.

Today the two women have built an incredible relationship and are happy to have found each other. They flew on same plane for the first time and have chosen to tell their story on social networks, because it is truly incredible.

They have worked for years in the same sector, they have often crossed paths, theirs similarity it’s impossible not to notice, but no one could have ever imagined that those two pilots were actually sisters.