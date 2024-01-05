In Moscow, a postman for years brought a man’s pension with banknotes from the “joke bank”

An 84-year-old Moscow resident received his pension from the postman for years using counterfeit bills. About it reports Telegram channel Shot.

The postman, whom the pensioner trusted, brought him banknotes from the “joke bank” every month. An unsuspecting elderly man took a pension from a postal employee and put it in a safe. The Muscovite was sure that over several years he had accumulated a sum of two million rubles.

At the end of December, he gave five thousand to a social worker, asking her to pay for utilities. However, an hour later the girl returned and stated that instead of a real bill, he gave her a fake one. The pensioner decided to check the rest of his savings and discovered that the money from his safe had been purchased from a “joke bank.”

The police are currently looking for the postal employee. Law enforcement officers are also checking whether any of the counterfeit bills were real.

