with videoFor years, the caravan family from The Hague drove expensive cars, sailed in luxurious sloops and wore expensive designer clothes and jewelry. Hundreds of millions of euros are said to have been earned from international trafficking in drugs and gold bars. The court has now put an end to this: the four suspects will go to jail for years.
Michiel van Gruijthuijsen
