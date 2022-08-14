An early morning in the Eindhoven district of Woensel. Tonny Leemeijer (66) sips on a cup of coffee at the table in the living room. A little further on, in the garden, her husband Cas (72) is quietly smoking a cigarette. The song sounds from the speaker You can’t get that smile off my face by John de Bever. ,,This summer feeling”, the master of the house remarks, humming along. Then, pointing to the fathomless blue sky: “It’s like Spain here.”