Poor Charlie could no longer walk, yet no one ever did anything to help him

The protagonist of this story is a poor little dog named Charlie, found by a boy in serious conditions on the streets of Texas. For many years, the puppy lived like a stray on the streets of the place, under the eyes of all the inhabitants.

Every day he struggled to find food and shelter for the night and although many times they had noticed his condition, no one ever bothered to do something to help him. Not even a small gesture of love. L’indifference unfortunately the human being can bring more harm than you can imagine.

Then one day, fate decided to put on his path a special angel. One boy couldn’t ignore poor Charlie. He could not walk, due to a paw that did not work well. He was forced to entrust his entire frail body to a single leg.

That good Samaritan took pictures and sent them to the volunteers of theRescue Dogs Rock association. When the kids found themselves watching that heartbreaking scene, they knew they had to intervene instantly. They went to the scene and took Charlie off the street.

When I saw these photos, I knew I couldn’t ignore this call for help. I knew this poor innocent life was fighting to stay alive on the hard roads, hurt and in serious condition.

These are the words of one of the rescuers.

How is Charlie today

In addition to not being able to walk, Charlie was covered with mange. Today it is located in the veterinary clinic of Sant’Antonio, where a team of specialists is subjecting him to all the care he needs. Doctors said they are not sure he will be able to regain use of the paw, but he will soon be able to forget his past and go back to wagging his tail happy.