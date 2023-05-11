A call center employee who complained about the ten minutes he has to be present before working hours has also been proven right by the court on appeal. His employer Teleperformance must therefore pay him hundreds of euros in back wages, the court of The Hague ruled.

A lower court previously ruled in favor of the employee. He sued Teleperformance because internal rules of the call center company prescribe that employees must be ready at their computer ten minutes before their shift starts. This way they can be logged in on time to start working exactly on time. The employee thought that these minutes should also be seen as working time and should therefore also be paid.

The subdistrict court judge agreed and ruled that Teleperformance had to pay at least 1587 euros in back wages for all those minutes over the period September 2016 to May 2021. But there is also overdue holiday pay, interest and fines for late payment of wages.

Teleperformance, which is very expensive if extra payments have to be made for all thousands of employees, appealed. The originally French company argued that although employees must be ready ten minutes before the start of their shift, this is not strictly monitored. Also, all login activities would not take the full ten minutes.

But according to the court, this does not alter the fact that the employees cannot freely spend the same ten minutes that they are ready in other places. That is why it is and remains working time and Teleperformance still has to pay.

