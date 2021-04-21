Between vaccines and treatments, the emerging corona virus remains the linkage of opportunities for all health studies these days, despite the passage of a year and a few months since its passage.

What is new today is that a recent study found that taking multivitamins may reduce the chance of infection with Corona infection by 13%, at least for women.

Researchers from King’s College Hospital in the British capital, London, found that simple supplements play an important role in preventing the pandemic, and they said that probiotics, for example, reduce the risk of infection by 14%, while omega-3 works to banish infection by 12%, as well as reduce vitamin D. Probabilities to 9%.

The study also noted during the research that the effects mentioned in women have higher rates than in men, explaining the difference between the sexes as a result of biological differences in the immune system of men and women.

Professor Kevin McConaughey, who is the emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, pointed out that the big problem with any such study, for example, is that it is the large number of differences between people who take supplements and those who do not, not to mention the potential effects of taking supplements in general. And according to a report published in the British newspaper “The Telegraph”

It is worth noting that the study was not primarily designed to answer questions about the role of nutritional supplements in fighting Corona, but rather indicated that the field still requires more in-depth and accurate analyzes.