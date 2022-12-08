Football is the number one national sport in the Netherlands. Every day countless children, young people and adults gather in parks and on fields to kick a ball. But where are the people over sixty and seventy, physiotherapist and sports scientist Shanty Sterke sometimes wonders? Why don’t they gather on fields for a game of football?

Strong: “For older football fans, a game of football is sometimes a bit too intensive, or too dangerous. But for them there is a great alternative: walking football.”

Walking football is originally an English invention. No running is allowed and games are played on a small field with six against six. The ball may not be played above waist level and physical contact is prohibited.

The National Elderly Fund, the KNVB and the Eredivisie brought the sport to the Netherlands in 2013. Five years later, there were already 4,500 elderly people at a walking football club.

Strong: “After the age of forty, the decline begins. Your bones become less strong, your muscle mass decreases. You can slow down that process by continuing to move.”

Walking football contains everything you need according to the movement guidelines, says Sterke. “Because you sometimes walk slowly and sometimes faster, it is a kind of interval training. Furthermore, you constantly change direction, you have to shoot with force and you balance on one leg when you shoot. And that while you don’t have to be afraid of getting injured, because it’s very safe.”

Stronge therefore encourages all elderly people who used to like to play football but are no longer able or dare to start with walking football. Strong: “And why not also walking in other sports? I recently heard someone talk about walking handball.”