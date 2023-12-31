Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Astrologically speaking, some zodiac signs are on the rise in 2024. For others, however, it could hardly be New Year's Eve soon enough. This will be your year.

When the turn of the year is approaching, you ask yourself what the new year might bring for you. Especially in the period between Christmas and New Year's Eve, when there is a little more peace and quiet, many people tend to let their minds wander. Will you finally meet true love? Or maybe the year 2024 will have the long-awaited promotion in store for you.

Of course, there can also be less luck in the stars, as the turn of the year from 2019 to 2020 has shown. If you believe the Bulgarian and already deceased fortune teller Baba Wanga, we are not threatened with a global one for the time being. Pandemic more. She predicted that significant breakthroughs in modern medicine could even be expected. But what will be the fate of the individual in 2024? This is revealed by the respective zodiac sign.

Energy, success at work and great love: these zodiac signs have positive prospects for 2024

Aries (March 21 – April 20) For the Zodiac sign Aries 2024 will be a year full of positive changes and growth. Thanks to the influences of Mars and Jupiter, Aries-born people will be particularly energetic and determined this year. This opens doors for them both professionally and privately; they just have to go through.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21) Gemini-born can look forward to a year full of creative energy and inspiring encounters. The planets Mercury and Venus strengthen the zodiac sign's communication skills, allowing new, enriching relationships to be formed. But be careful: with some people they can still offend because of their zodiac sign.

Good prospects: Astrologically speaking, some zodiac signs will be on the rise in 2024. (Symbolic photo) © Joseffson/Imago

Virgo (August 23 – September 22) The established social contacts of the popular virgins will not be shaken by the new year. But when it comes to spirituality, it has a lot in store for them. Because: 2024 will be a year of self-discovery and personal development for you. With the help of Mercury and Saturn, the zodiac sign that underlies the earth element embarks on a journey to itself. There it waits Unimagined strength from which the virgins for new big goals in 2024.

Sagittarius (November 23rd – December 20th) The daring shooters will experience a year full of adventures and exciting experiences in 2024. Jupiter and Mars will give you the energy and courage you need to break new ground and make your dreams come true. So why wait? Let's go.

Inner conflicts and relationship stress: These zodiac signs are looking forward to a challenging year in 2024

Capricorn (December 21st – January 19th) Capricorns are the first of the twelve zodiac signs to celebrate their birthdays in the new year. However, they could the lovable stubborn ones are about to face some adversity. Because in 2024 Saturn and Pluto could put some obstacles in the way of the zodiac sign. It cannot be ruled out that 2024 will be the year for Capricorns in which they will have to try harder to achieve their goals. But as we all know, in every challenge there are also opportunities.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22) Will 2024 be a good year or a bad one? For the sensitive crabs Both will probably happen to you. In 2024, the zodiac sign can expect a real roller coaster ride – with, above all, emotional ups and downs. For those who are already in solid hands, the Moon and Pluto may bring more intense feelings, but also violent conflicts with their partners. But amidst all the intensity, there will also be opportunities for deep emotional healing.

Libra (September 23rd – October 22nd) For Libras, 2024 could be a year of uncertainty and change. Venus and Uranus could mean that you need to reorient yourself in your career and in your relationships. But new things don't always have to be bad. For the open-minded Libra zodiac sign in no way.

Some zodiac signs will have to expect more obstacles in 2024 than others. However, if you take it, you can look forward to promising opportunities. (Symbolic photo) © Imago

Taurus (April 21st – May 21st) The year 2024 sees something similar the constant bulls before. It will be a year of challenges for them too. Thanks to Venus and Saturn, the zodiac sign probably has to overcome a few hurdles in work and love. Fortunately, Taurus are one of the more patient zodiac signs. Some say jealousy after them too.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20) The naturally good-tempered Pisces could falter a bit in 2024. You are probably facing a year of inner conflicts and the search for clarity. Neptune and Jupiter make you question your wishes and dreams. A path to deep self-knowledge and spiritual growth? Possibly.

Editor's note According to modern standards, astrology is not a recognized science. Astrological analysis always leaves room for interpretation. They examine probability, potential and possibility based on the star constellation – but astrology cannot predict fixed results.

Sometimes to the right, sometimes to the left, but mostly straight ahead: 2024 will be neutral for three zodiac signs

Leo (July 23rd – August 22nd), Scorpio (October 23rd – November 22nd) and Aquarius (January 20th – February 18th) For these three zodiac signs, the year 2024 is probably beyond good and evil. It won't be particularly good or particularly bad. Rather, you can expect a year of stability and balance in which you can continue with your existing plans and pursue your goals with patience and perseverance. Things could definitely get worse.

The unpredictable mermen But they are unlikely to be bothered by a year full of open possibilities anyway. And also the determined scopy and the strong-willed lion should consider themselves well prepared for a year full of uncertainty.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by the editor before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.