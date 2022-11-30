from Marco Annoni*

Discovery of correlation between brain mechanisms and social and behavioral factors. Selfless people tend to be happier and more satisfied with their lives and less stressed

Researchers from the University of Milan and the Italian Institute of Technology have demonstrated for the first time the existence of a correlation between some social and behavioral factors and particular brain mechanismssuggesting a new model that could help understand the development of altruistic or prosocial behaviors.

I study The study, recently published in the journal Nature Neuroscience and conducted on animal models, found that in the more altruistic subjects some neurons located in the amygdala are activated more, a specific area of ​​the brain often described as our emotional control center. The results obtained could be useful for investigating the basis of some neurodevelopmental pathologies associated with more or less prosocial behaviors, such as autism or schizophrenia. This study is part of a broader scientific research program which, in recent decades, has investigated the causes, mechanisms and effects that altruistic behaviors can have not only on a social and neuro-cognitive level, but also for our mental and physical well-being. Every time we take action to help someoneindeed, in our body and in our brain a cascade of molecules and neurotransmitters is produced which cause a series of reactions at a biochemical, physical and emotional level. See also Image-guided interventional platform operational at Gemelli Molise

Donate twice According to the most recent experimental studies, these reactions could have a concrete and positive impact on our happiness and on our health and, perhaps, even on our longevity.. A series of converging research in experimental economics, psychology and neuroscience has in fact highlighted that being altruistic has multiple benefits on an emotional, cognitive and existential level. Those who are altruistic and give more to others – time, money, or parts of themselves, such as blood donors – tend to be happier, more satisfied with their lives and less stressed, and report better health than those who are more selfish. Giving to others, therefore, means donate twicebecause the benefits of prosocial behaviors concern those who receive them but also those who perform them.

Benefits of volunteering in the third age This seems to be especially true for those volunteer activity that they also allow you to improve the quality of your personal relationships and avoid social isolation. A series of systematic reviews (a type of study that synthesizes the results of many other studies) has indeed shown a direct relationship between volunteering and one’s perceived state of health and happiness. One of the most interesting results to emerge from these investigations is that i health benefits of volunteering They seem to be higher for those in the last third of life. At this stage of life, volunteering can help maintain or expand the network of personal relationships and give meaning to one’s existence, preventing social isolation and helping to combat neuro-cognitive decline. Especially for older people, therefore, volunteering seems to make the saying that the more you give, the more you receive literally true. See also In Rome 2 days on homeopathy, focus on Covid impact in children

Effectiveness In addition to the good of the giver, however, in recent years another series of research has revolutionized altruism also with respect to the idea of ​​good that each of us can do for others. The factor that unites these new researches consists in having systematically applied the experimental methodologies to be able to determine the comparative effectiveness of different aid programs, in a similar way to what already happens in the medical field to determine the effectiveness of health treatments. The results of these studies have revealed that, for the same resources, some programs are even a hundred times more effective than others in saving lives. In the field of global health, for example, these studies have shown that some simple inexpensive interventions – such as the distribution of mosquito nets against malaria, or pills against intestinal parasites or vitamin A deficiency – they have the potential to save millions of lives at very low cost. See also Multiple Sclerosis, from institutions to TikTok: AISM promotes a more inclusive society during the World Day

Saving lives According to the latest estimates, saving a human life today costs an average of around 4,000 euros, while with less than 25 euros it is already possible to prevent a person from losing their sight due to a treatable infection such as trachoma. The last frontier in today’s debate on altruism therefore concerns ethics. As argued by the philosopher Peter Singer, one of the main references for the new movement of Effective Altruism, If by donating to effective causes we can save the lives of others without comparable risk or cost to ourselves, it would be wrong not to actor. Especially if, as science tells us today, donating to others is one of the easiest ways within everyone’s reach towards a happier and healthier life. *

The same author deals extensively in the book with the topic of this article

Happiness is a gift

(I sleep)

created with the support of Verona Foundationwhich will receive part of the proceeds from the sales.