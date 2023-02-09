Despite being the current champion of the MX League and the coach who manages the best game system, Guillermo Almada was not chosen by the board of owners to take charge of the Mexican National Team, the charrúa was very close to being the new boss of the Tri, without However, the conflict of interest that exists within Mexican soccer, specifically in the committee of owners of Liga MX in charge of choosing the new strategist of the national team, chose to give Cocca a vote of confidence.
The reality is that the sports project that Almada presented to the people of the FMF surprised locals and strangers, however, and beyond being the best sporting option on the table, there was a factor that played against the coach, his presence in a Grupo Pachuca team, since the Martínez family did not get involved in decision-making and the other owners did not want to deal with Jesús.
Unlike Cocca, who had the support of the people of Orlegi all the time, Almada navigates without sponsorship within the owners’ meeting, thus, the club bosses considered that it was much easier to get rid of Diego Martín de los Tigres than to have approaches with the Martínez family, which is not at all satisfied with the measures that are being carried out in the renewal of Mexican soccer, a crucial factor for Guillermo to lose the candidacy for the Mexican National Team.
#reason #Guillermo #Almada #surpassed #Diego #Cocca
Leave a Reply