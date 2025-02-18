For what drivers the renewal of the driving license in the DGT is free

Continue driving does not depend on age, but on the state of the skills and skills that the driver has. There is no age limit to renew the driving license, although there are certain peculiarities for older drivers. One of them is that renewing the driver’s license from 70 is free. If you are more than 70 years old, you are exempt from paying traffic rates for renewal, you will only have to pay the cost of medical examination.

The medical examination is common requirement to all drivers: it is essential to overcome it to be able to renew the card and the criteria of the health exam are the same at any age. Yes there are differences, however, with the validity time of the card: from the age of 65, drivers must be renewed permission every five years, instead of every 10, in order to ensure that they maintain all the skills behind the wheel for guarantee their safety and that of the rest of the drivers.

Requirements to renew the driving license if you are over 65 years old

In this way, renewing a driving license from people over 65 entails the same procedures as the rest of drivers, As the DGT collectsthat is to say:

Overcome a medical examination that includes a psychotechnical, audition, visual capacity and health capacity in general

The card can be renewed from three months before the expiration date. Advancing the renewal does not involve losing days of validity since the extension of the permit begins to count from the date the old one expires.

What if the card has expired? You can renew it without problem, you can not drive as long as you have the expired permission.

Term of validity of the card for over 65 years

Although from the age of 65 it is mandatory to renew the card every five years, it can happen that in some cases this period is shortened, if a disease or deficiency is detected during medical examination that allows conducting but is susceptible to worsening over time . For example, the doctor may consider a new review at two years. In these cases, the renovation rate of the driving license will also be proportionally lower.

The procedure is the same as for the rest of the drivers, that is:

At the time of carrying out the process of the duplicate they will give you a provisional permit with which you can circulate in Spain until you receive the final, which you will receive at your home in approximately a month and a half.