The National Institute of Migration (INM) has been the subject of criminal investigations due to alleged criminal conduct on the part of its directors and public servants.

managers Francisco Garduno and Antonio Andrés Vidal Islas have been accused of failing to comply with their obligations to protect and ensure security of the people and facilities in their charge, which has led to crimes against migrants.

Article 214, section VI of the Federal Criminal Code establishes that those who, for reasons of employment, position or commission, have the obligation to guard, monitor, protect or provide security to people, places, facilities or objects, and who fail to comply with their duty , in any way that causes harm to people or loss or theft of objects that are under their care, will be penalized.

It is important to highlight that this type of criminal behavior not only puts the safety and rights of migrants at risk, but also undermines trust in the institutions in charge of protecting them.

In addition to the managers, public servants Salvador “N”, Juan “N”, Cecilia “N” and Eduardo “N” are also being investigated for being directly linked to the crimes committed against migrants.

On the other hand, it has been discovered that both the private security company and the INM itself signed contracts by direct award, which means that they omitted their public bidding obligations.

This act generated costs that were twice what is normally paid in the public sector for those same services.