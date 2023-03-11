Another case of intolerance was revealed on social networks, as a man murdered a neighbor with a machete on March 5. According to local authorities, this crime occurred in the municipality of San Matías, in Francisco Morazán, Honduras.

According to the investigation, the victim was in a public square, when suddenly the perpetrator came to the place to ask him for a simple beer. The man in question realized that they did not have any alcoholic beverages to offer him.

Honduras registered the lowest homicide rate in 16 years, in the year 2022.

Apparently, this angered the attacker, as he looked for a machete to attack his neighbor, who ended up with several cuts on his body. The victim’s name was David Enrique Valladares Cáceres, who unfortunately could not survive this attack and died at the scene, since he had multiple serious injuries.

After the facts, the 40-year-old murderer was captured by the Honduran police in the Monte Tabor neighborhood.

The detainee He was sent to the local prosecutor’s office to continue with the criminal proceedings that were stipulated against him.but this March 7 the defendant appeared before the Criminal Court of Danlí, where they declared judicial detention for being the author of the crime of murder.

David Enrique Valladares was assassinated with a machete like this.

This brutal crime was known in the streets of Mount Taborcausing in the inhabitants fears and fears.

For this reason, they asked the authorities for more protection and security in their neighborhood so that a case does not happen again, and another life is not lost for something as insignificant as not giving an alcoholic drink.

