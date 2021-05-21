The former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, María Eugenia Vidal, blamed the national government on Thursday by stating that the country had to return to strict confinement because “the vaccination plan was not fulfilled before the cold came. “

Vidal warned that “it is difficult” to face the new restrictions announced by President Alberto Fernández, who ordered an absolute closure for nine days from this Saturday to stop the advance of the second wave of infections and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is difficult to assimilate everything that is happening because it generates anguish and worry“said the former provincial president in statements to TN.

In this context, the former governor pointed out that “since the COVID arrived, it has put us all in danger” and stressed that “the situation in recent days got very bad, because there are many cases, there are many deaths “.

Unlike what was stated by President Alberto Fernández, Vidal said that “without a doubt it has not been a magnificent vaccination campaign“” It is not time to look for guilty or for Chicanas but the reality is that we are here because the vaccination plan was not fulfilled before the cold arrived, “the PRO leader said.

In this regard, Vidal emphasized that “the cold arrived without the vaccination plan that the government had committed. “” The reality is that the vaccination plan did not cover the entire population at risk, “he added.

In addition, he questioned the government’s plan to purchase vaccines against the coronavirus. “I do not believe that Argentina has bought vaccines well, but it is debatable that we vaccinate in union centers and not in health centers,” he said with an interrogative tone.

And he also criticized that people who are not at risk have been vaccinated, which according to his version “are not exceptional cases” as said by the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, but “there are many cases.”

Regarding the controversy generated between the Nation and the Government of the city of Buenos Aires by the presence in schools, Vidal said that “the government cares more about being right to solve the concrete problems. “The reference has to do with the statement transmitted from the ruling party that boasted that it had been correct when it ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes.

“This absence from classes is paid and there is a very partial approach to what can be done in the face of this disease. It is not only the restriction and the prohibition, it cannot be the only way, there must be tests because it has helped fight the pandemic, “he said.

For Vidal, vaccination has to advance “faster and it is necessary to appeal to the responsibility of the people, it cannot be the prohibition and the fear “.

The macrista leader called on Governor Axel Kicillof to work with the mayors in the fight against the pandemic. “If one does it with the mayors and with all the actors who are in the province of Buenos Aires, the tests could surely have been done much more than what was done,” he emphasized.