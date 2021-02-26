D.he Biontech founders Özlem Türeci and Ugur Sahin receive the Great Cross of Merit with Star of the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. The award is to be presented to the researcher couple on March 19 in Bellevue Palace by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as the Federal President’s Office announced on Friday in Berlin.

The two scientists “combine basic medical research with its translation into practical use,” the statement says. With the development and approval of a vaccine against Covid-19, Türeci and Sahin have made a “decisive contribution to containing the corona pandemic”. According to the Office of the Federal President, the award ceremony is the Federal President’s first personal award of medals this year.