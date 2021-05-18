Epidemiological experts from the United States government do not believe that the coronavirus vaccine can begin to be applied to children under twelve years of age before the end of 2021.

This was admitted by the main reference of the US government, Anthony Fauci, at the press conference of the response team against the White House pandemic.

Fauci explained that it is still in the process of studying the possibility of vaccinating children below 12 years and there are two companies that are analyzing this possibility by groups (from 9 to 12 years, from 6 to 9, from 2 to 6, and from 6 months to 2 years).

But he warned that he doesn’t think there is “enough information” to make a decision in this regard until the end of this year or early 2022.

The United States government decided focus on the young population to extend vaccination against COVID-19. This Tuesday the White House experts addressed their messages to high school students and university students to get immunized against the virus.

When 60% of the adult population has already received at least one dose, and at a time when end-of-year graduations are celebrated throughout the country and it is tradition that adults give their advice to young people, the counselor of the White House Andy Slavitt contributed his.

“Get vaccinated. It is the most important thing you can do right now. It will help you and others to return to normal life asap“said Slavitt, who also recounted a personal experience to encourage vaccination, explaining that his son was infected and is one of those patients who maintains long-term symptoms.

According to the data provided by the experts, at this time when the average weekly incidence is lower than ever, at the levels of the onset of the pandemic, COVID-19 patients now tend to be young and one in three hospitalizations is under the age of fifty.

The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC, for its acronym in English), Rochelle Walensky, offered figures on immunization levels in adolescents.

Since vaccination was approved for adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15, there have been 600,000 vaccinations, and in total there have been immunized 4.1 million between 12 and 17 years.

Fauci, on the other hand, returned to provide data from different studies that show that the vaccines that are being administered in the United States neutralize the spread of the virus and its different variants.

Source: EFE