UPSC Prelims Exam 2020: Delhi Metro has announced to start the services of the Railway Civil Services Preliminary Examination of Union Public Service Commission from 6 am on October 4, 2020 (Sunday). For UPSC candidates, the service will be started on all lines of Delhi Metro from 6 am.

In this regard, Delhi Metro tweeted that the services of Delhi Metro will be started from 6AM on all lines on October 4 for the convenience of the candidates appearing in the UPSC examination.

Earlier on September 20, DMRC had issued a statement saying that services would be started on all metro lines in three phases. These services will be started from eight o’clock in the morning.

Public Service Announcement To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October. – Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I Please Wear Mask (@OfficialDMRC) October 3, 2020

DMRC stopped its services in March due to the Corona virus epidemic. But for this, it has been decided to follow several stringent rules such as closing token counters. The movement of people is also limited. Thermal scanners and handsanizers have been installed at the metro stations. So that the spread of corona virus can be prevented.

DMRC has deployed 1000 additional officers and staff in addition to regular staff. So that passengers can be helped and guide them.