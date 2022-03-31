Putin said that from April 1, “the supply of Russian gas to countries that do not pay in rubles will be stopped,” adding that Russia “has no intention of selling gas for free.”

He continued, “The countries importing Russian gas should open accounts in rubles to pay for the gas.”

Regarding the sanctions imposed on Moscow, the Russian president said that Western sanctions aim to “stop the progress of the Russian economy,” noting that “the United States has been waging an economic war against Russia for years.”

Putin called on the Russian government toDevelop plans to counter Western economic sanctions.

European countries had expressed their rejection of the Russian president’s decision to sell gas in exchange for the local operation, stressing that it violates the contracts signed between the two parties.

Energy experts believe that Russia insists on implementing the resolution as a way to circumvent Western economic sanctions.

Severe economic sanctions, imposed by the United States and its Western allies, have caused the Russian banking system to deteriorate, causing a sharp collapse in the value of the ruble against foreign currencies.