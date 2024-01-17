Ubisoft he has definitely given his “a facelift”. subscription plus (+) by introducing new games (among which we have Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown) and making the titles belonging to the “Ubisoft Classics” collection available to subscribers via PC.

On the occasion of this important update, GamIndustry.biz interviewed the director of Ubisoft+who spoke about his idea of ​​the future of gaming: subscriptions are obviously at the center of this new concept.

“One of the things we've seen is that gamers are used to, a bit like DVDs, having and owning their own games. This is the change that needs to happen in consumer thinking. They have become accustomed to not owning their CD or DVD collection. This is a transformation that has been a little slower to happen [nei giochi]. As players get used to this… you realize that you don't lose your progress. If you resume the game at another time, your progress file will still be there. He was not eliminated. You do not lose what you have built in the game or your involvement in the game. So it's about being comfortable with not owning your game. The point is not to force users to follow one path or another,” he explains. “We offer purchase, we offer subscription, and in this case what matters is the player's preference. We see some people buying by choosing to subscribe now, but everything works.”



