Beyond Good & Evil 2 is among the games with the longest development times ever, so much so that many now despair of actually seeing it arrive. Many almost take it for granted that it has been cancelled, but apparently this is not the case, given that Ubisoft has stated that the game is still in developmentsuggesting that there could be some news soon.
At least this is it the most optimistic interpretation made by reading the message published by the official account of the series, written in response to those asking about the new title in relation to the release of Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition on June 25th, which should contain some references to the sequel.
Is there any hope?
The message saysprecisely: “Yes, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development and we can’t wait for you to discover more about Jade’s past in the 20th anniversary edition.”
That’s all for now, in the sense that Ubisoft’s message is clear, but it doesn’t say much about the state of the game and how development is actually progressing. Beyond Good & Evil 2 has now been talked about for many, between the pre-announcement rumors of the sequel and some facts regarding the development of the latter, such as the exit from the project of Michel Ancel, the author of the first episode, in 2020 and the various steps backwards taken at a communication level. We’ll see if 2024 is really the good year to have some fresh information or if we’ll have to wait longer.
