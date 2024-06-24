Beyond Good & Evil 2 is among the games with the longest development times ever, so much so that many now despair of actually seeing it arrive. Many almost take it for granted that it has been cancelled, but apparently this is not the case, given that Ubisoft has stated that the game is still in developmentsuggesting that there could be some news soon.

At least this is it the most optimistic interpretation made by reading the message published by the official account of the series, written in response to those asking about the new title in relation to the release of Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition on June 25th, which should contain some references to the sequel.